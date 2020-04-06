Danone’s (BN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.52 ($84.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €58.40 ($67.91) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.50 and its 200 day moving average is €72.00. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.