DAO.Casino (BET) Price Hits $0.0130

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $157,809.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001756 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.84 or 0.99838026 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012429 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

