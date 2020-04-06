DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0814 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $370.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 69.4% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

