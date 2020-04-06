DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitbox, Bitmart, STEX and SWFT. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $65,778.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.04770970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00037471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

