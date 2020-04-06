Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) recently:

4/2/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $120.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/25/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $139.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from to .

3/17/2020 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

3/12/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/11/2020 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

