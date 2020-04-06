Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after acquiring an additional 559,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,879,000 after acquiring an additional 673,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,198,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,645,000 after buying an additional 77,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

