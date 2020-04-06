Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $662.75 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Dash has a total market cap of $662.75 million and approximately $602.23 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $70.32 or 0.00987901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Huobi, HBUS and C2CX. In the last week, Dash has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,424,834 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Coinhub, Iquant, Bitbns, WEX, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox, Crex24, HitBTC, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, BiteBTC, Coinrail, B2BX, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Tux Exchange, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, Coindeal, Huobi, Braziliex, Bittrex, OKEx, C-Patex, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Upbit, SouthXchange, Graviex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bibox, WazirX, Koineks, BitFlip, CoinEx, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, Livecoin, xBTCe, Kraken, Exrates, BitBay, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Ovis, Bitinka, Coinsquare, Liqui, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, HBUS, Trade By Trade, ABCC, Binance, Indodax, ACX, Liquid, Bitsane, COSS, Instant Bitex, Tidex, YoBit, LBank, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, LocalTrade and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.