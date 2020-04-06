DaTa eXchange Price Tops $0.0194 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.04584447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037146 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

