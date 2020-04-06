Datacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $23,418.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $23,418.00 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003937 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

