Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $670,439.95 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $670,439.95 and $16,511.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02635642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00206126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

