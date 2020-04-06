DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Tops $254,085.90

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. DATx has a market cap of $254,085.90 and $1.17 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02595489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00204198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

