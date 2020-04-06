Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Longbow Research

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Longbow Research from $50.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

PLAY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

