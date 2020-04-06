David Gionco Sells 11,524 Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CAO David Gionco sold 11,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $55,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Gionco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, David Gionco sold 2,849 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $11,054.12.

On Monday, March 9th, David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,455.88.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $58,815.21.

STML opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 274,433 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 582,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

