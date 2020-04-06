DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,084,598 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBVT opened at $3.74 on Monday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $429.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.35.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

