DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.35. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,598 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after buying an additional 705,529 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,601,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.