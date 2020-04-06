DCC (DCC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DCC (LON: DCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – DCC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,312 ($109.34) to GBX 8,963 ($117.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – DCC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – DCC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – DCC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2020 – DCC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – DCC had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – DCC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LON:DCC traded up GBX 105 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,026 ($66.11). The stock had a trading volume of 465,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,322.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,359.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a one year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

