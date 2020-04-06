DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $234,565.14 and approximately $44.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.02640590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00205542 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034320 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

