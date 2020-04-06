Deckers Outdoor Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.07.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $122.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

