Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Cfra boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock traded up $13.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.57. 21,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.