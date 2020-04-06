DECOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $4,683.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,371,646 coins and its circulating supply is 26,275,568 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

