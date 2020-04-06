Deere & Company (DE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Deere & Company was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/27/2020 – Deere & Company was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $208.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Deere & Company was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Deere & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $166.65 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

2/25/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Deere & Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $204.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $169.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $135.52 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $85,260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

