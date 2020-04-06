DEEX Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. DEEX has a total market cap of $325,038.02 and approximately $1,752.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, DEEX has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.