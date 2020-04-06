Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Raymond James

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,646. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

