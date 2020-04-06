Delphy Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Delphy has a total market cap of $485,589.62 and $52.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.09 or 0.02580695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

