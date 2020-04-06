Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,691,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,633,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

