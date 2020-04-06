Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.0773 on Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $564,336.75 and $75.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,298,822 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

