Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $262,380.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $262,380.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Binance, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, HitBTC, Binance, CoinBene, Liquid, Cobinhood, BitForex, Coinrail, WazirX, Radar Relay, Allbit, Lykke Exchange and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.