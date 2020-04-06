Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DSGX stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 188,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 402,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

