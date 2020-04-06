Desjardins Comments on Dollarama Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.30.

TSE:DOL opened at C$38.51 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$34.70 and a 1 year high of C$52.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

