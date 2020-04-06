Dether (DTH) Price Tops $0.0009

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $74,750.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

