Deutsche Bank Boosts BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $29.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 225,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,552. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

