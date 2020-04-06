Deutsche Bank (DB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB):

4/5/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 7,60 auf 6,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Neutral” belassen. Den plotzlichen globalen Stillstand reflektierend, habe er seine uberschuss-Schatzungen fur europaische Banken um weitere 120 Milliarden Euro in der Zeit von 2020 bis 2023 gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Liquiditat sei nun ein entscheidendes Kriterium, um eine Erholung auf Unternehmensseite zu unterstutzen. Im Bankensektor sollten sich Anleger auf grosse Institute mit breiter regionaler Aufstellung, hoher Profitabilitat und starker Kapitalisierung konzentrieren./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 02:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 02:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”” 4/2/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Deutsche Bank's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. Also, the company targets to reduce adjusted costs to €19.5 billion by 2020-end, which is expected to support bottom-line expansion. Further, lower CET 1 capital ratio requirement by the ECB is a tailwind. Also, the company's strong and stable funding base, as reflected by rising deposits balance, is another positive factor. Nonetheless, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue, and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Moreover, declining fee income and pressure on margins due to low interest rates in the domestic economy, keep the top line under pressure.”

3/15/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/9/2020 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

DB stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Deutsche Bank AG alerts:

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,009,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,900 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth $10,473,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.