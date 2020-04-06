Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,503.80 ($19.78) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,549.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,692.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

In related news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.