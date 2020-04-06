Deutsche Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke stock opened at €21.75 ($25.29) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.22. The stock has a market cap of $324.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.