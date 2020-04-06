Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 341.17.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

