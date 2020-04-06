Deutsche Bank Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $19.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 319,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,452 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

