Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Deutsche Bank auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 6 Euro belassen. Die grossten denkbaren Risiken durch die Covid-19-Krise seien im europaischen Bankensektor noch nicht eingepreist, wenngleich das Chance-Risiko-Verhaltnis nach dem Kurssturz mittlerweile ausgewogener erscheine, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte rechnet im Basisszenario nun mit einer schrittweise Erholung von der Virus-Krise und senkte seine Gewinnerwartungen. Werde hingen ein langfristiges Rezessionsszenario angewandt, gabe es fur den Sektor ein weiteres Risiko von 15 bis 20 Prozent. Seine Top Picks” sind KBC, BNP Paribas, BBVA, UBS und Barclays./ajx/misx

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 20:14 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $5.90 on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 53.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 6,034,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,193 shares during the period. ICON Advisers boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 1,270.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 185,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

