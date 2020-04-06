Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €155.00 ($180.23) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €145.02 ($168.63).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €131.00 ($152.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($184.77).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

