Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $109,783.02 and approximately $291.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.