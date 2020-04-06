Deutsche eMark Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $110,973.05 and approximately $289.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 104.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.