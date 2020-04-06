Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.77 ($27.64).

DEQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €11.12 ($12.93) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 1 year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.17. The company has a market cap of $687.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.59.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

