Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBB. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.25 ($13.08).

PBB stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Monday, reaching €6.78 ($7.88). 1,128,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.03 and a 200-day moving average of €12.73. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

