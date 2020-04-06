Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at HSBC

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

FRA DTE opened at €12.13 ($14.10) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.78. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

