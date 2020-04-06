Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.15 ($43.20).

DWNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of DWNI opened at €35.55 ($41.34) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.23.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

