DeVault 24-Hour Volume Reaches $123.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $54,011.95 and $123.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000284 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 237,547,744 coins and its circulating supply is 197,778,627 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

