DexCom (DXCM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM):

4/1/2020 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $205.00 to $258.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

DXCM traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $265.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Get DexCom Inc alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $329,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,396,991. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.