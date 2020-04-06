DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,396,991 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM opened at $260.75 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

