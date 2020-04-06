Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DO. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

NYSE:DO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 1,640,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,853 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.