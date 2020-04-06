Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.38. 2,384,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

