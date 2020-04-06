DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DIC has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.23 ($18.87).

DIC opened at €10.04 ($11.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.91. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a twelve month high of €17.40 ($20.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $767.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

